Thirteen days are too many. Every Republican politician at every level should call on him to resign immediately. If he does not, the Cabinet and vice president should invoke the 25th Amendment or Congress should speedily impeach and remove him.

To do anything less is to comfort an enemy of the United States. He must not have the nuclear codes.

And when he’s gone from office, prosecute him and co-conspirators.

And a day of reckoning comes for the Capitol police.