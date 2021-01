NEW: During a meeting with reporters, Gov. @AsaHutchinson was asked if the president should resign or should be impeached.

Gov says “I want this administration to end, that was chaotic, he mislead his supporters” – but impeachment is not a workable remedy #arnews #arpx @KATVNews pic.twitter.com/pwcF9Z55N3

— Marine Glisovic KATV (@KATVMarine) January 8, 2021