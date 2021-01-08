The promised report from Disability Rights Arkansas and DecARcerate on the use of solitary confinement in Arkansas prisons has been completed.
Key points that we touched on earlier:
It is another lamentable ranking in which Arkansas finishes first (last is more accurate) in a punishing practice that is applied prejudicially, worsens mental illness and is ineffective in improving safety in prisons. A lawsuit over the practice was unsuccessful, but there’s a need to continue to press the issue, no matter how stubborn moss-backed prison officials (and legislators) might be.