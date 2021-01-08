I was surprised yesterday that the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette found no way to mention Donald Trump in its headlines or subheadlines (or dropheads or decks as they are also known) on Page One coverage of the riot he incited at the U.S. Capitol. (DG: “Mob storms U.S. Capitol.” NYT: “Trump incites mob.”

Today, the lead headline focuses on Trump’s non-concession remarks, which were marked by a continuing grievance about the election outcome that fueled the riot and a promise of an orderly exit he has so far resisted. Other newspapers led with the push to force him out of office, mentioned in the D-G drophead.

Thoughts?

