Waiting for arrival of the daily COVID-19 crisis/vaccination fail update from the state Health Department.
In the meanwhile, the line is open.
UPDATE: Numbers finally arrived.
The governor’s daily hokum, which declines to mention the record hospitalization, the huge increase in active cases and the state’s continuing failure to deliver the vaccines at a pace sufficient for need and demand:
There are 2,886 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Our testing continues to be high, and vaccine distribution allows us to continue fighting this virus across the state. Continue to do your part over the weekend.