Governor Hutchinson’s public-private partnership to handle COVID-19 vaccinations necessitated by Donald Trump’s failure at the national level isn’t going so well, according to the latest statistics.

Yes, reporting of vaccinations trails by several days. But that’s true in most places. The numbers compiled by the New York Times last week tell a story about the failure in Arkansas, where we’ve spent more federal money ($165 million) preventing a $10-per-employee unemployment insurance tax increase than we have on helping people in need, whether through rental assistance or speeding the vaccination rollout.

Advertisement

In a report updated Friday, the New York Times noted that the country as a whole is falling far behind federal targets for administering the vaccine. Arkansas does worse than the country as a whole. The key categories:

Percent of the population that has received a shot

Advertisement

Arkansas: 1.4 percent. That’s worse than every state and territory except South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Micronesia

Doses received

Advertisement

Arkansas: 225,100 doses. Not so bad compared with the country. The number is more than 21 states, the District of Columbia and six U.S.-related territories.

Shots given

Arkansas: 40,889. That was ahead of 11 states, D.C. and the various lightly populated territories.

But I saved the best/worst Arkansas performance for last.

Advertisement

Doses used as a percentage of those received

Arkansas: 18 percent. That’s worse than every single state except Georgia. We are 50 of 51 counting D.C. We DID manage to finish ahead of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Palau, U.S. Virgin Islands, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands.

The embarrassing numbers reflect on a local level the national failure. This is precisely the kind of enterprise a strong federal government is equipped (and exists) to undertake — mass response to national disaster/emergency. Trump dumped it on the states. Arkansas, with its tax-cut-oriented and emaciated government budget — where corporate interests are more important than people — was particularly ill-prepared. It’s yet another illustration of Hutchinson’s “transformed” government. Check this thread for dozens of angry comments about the non-functioning unemployment assistance website after months of incompetence and security breaches. See also a state so inhumane and short-sighted that it has NO plan to inoculate thousands of state prisoners held in confined, unhealthy settings. This dereliction is a recipe for illness, death, community spread and large health care costs. We can at least be thankful the governor hasn’t put his pet bonus baby Mike Preston in charge of the vaccination program.

People are noticing the state’s failure. I posted a ‘WTF’ note on Twitter Saturday, which got 150 responses. I had just seen a Facebook photo of a 71-year-old Louisiana friend getting her first COVID-19 vaccination. She is not a health care worker, first responder or essential chicken eviscerator. She’s merely over 70, a group placed in the top priority along with health care workers and others in Louisiana. Clearly, health workers should go first. But if part of the reason for our low distribution of vaccine is a reluctant workforce, then the surplus doses should be given to those clamoring for them. I have considered signing up for a shot at a Texas supermarket chain because HEB apparently was better prepared for the pandemic than the state of Arkansas. (State residency is not a requirement, Texas rules say.) Or maybe I could go down to Junction City, La., but the less exposure I have to rural Arkansas during the pandemic the better given what I’ve seen of mask compliance and pandemic philosophy of their legislators.

Things have NOT been getting better in Arkansas, with the latest daily report showing fewer than 9,000 shots in a day, more than three weeks after vaccinations began Dec. 14. Our workforce is 1.3 million. That’s 2.6 million shots if all get both recommended shots. If 70 percent of that is desired to achieve widespread immunity, you’re still talking 1.8 million shots. At 9,000 shots a day, we have many months to go. (And we need far more shots to also reach those NOT in the workforce, particularly the imperiled retired and nursing homebound elderly.)

I recommend this thread of Tweets that began with Little Rock lawyer Jesse Gibson and included comments from people who work in public health.

Samples:

We have a massive government so that they can handle massive undertakings. This plan to have a non-coalition of random private pharmacies somehow pull off an urgent nationwide vaccine campaign is just really stupid. … A lot of the pharmacies on the Health Dept’s 1A list do not, in fact, have any vaccine, and they don’t know when they’re getting vaccine. That’s why the shots aren’t being given, because the pharmacies don’t actually have the vaccine. … My sisters and I have called pharmacies around the state to add my mom and dad to the lists that are all 200+ people long. There are obviously plenty who will take it in place of those with hesitation! …

It’s too bad we don’t have a government in this state to take charge of vaccinations & get them done as efficiently as possible. I mean, if little Stewey Walton could maybe do a flyover, that might speed things up?? #Sarcasm ….

I am part of a team giving these at a hospital. From what I understand it’s a storage and distribution issue. Only 7 sites were given the equipment to store the vaccine. With distribution, only 50-60% of the people offered are actually taking it. This is another major issue …. Only 7,077 people got vaccinated yesterday [Friday]. Only 100 in nursing homes. Does anyone know if this is a supply problem or a demand problem? I know pharmacies are trying to get this in folks’ arms. How do we fix it? How can we help? ….. Neither: it’s a leadership & systems problem. …

How so? I’m interested to learn because I really don’t know.

…

Well in a nutshell: there isn’t any. Arkansas has gone along w/ CDC recs for the most part (good) but is relying on private sector to distribute. They don’t make money on these, & are already stretched thin & not going fast. If everyone is responsible then no one is responsible.

This last comment struck me. It reminds me of the “everyone is responsible” mantra that the governor tirelessly and tiresomely repeats in the face of broad evidence that too many in this state have chosen, proudly, to be irresponsible.

Perhaps Asa will have more encouraging words Tuesday. But it would be a break from custom.