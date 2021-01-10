Reports online of planning for future demonstrations at state capitols and the U.S. Capitol beginning Jan. 17 and continuing to Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20 are circulating widely.

The Capitol and congressional office buildings are surrounded by members of the National Guard. pic.twitter.com/cJJHs7mXwV — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 10, 2021

As yet, it’s hard to know how much credibility to give the messages, but given events last Wednesday, I expect Washington officials won’t take them lightly. National Guard is already in place around the nation’s capitol and congressional office buildings.

Armed men in military-style gear have mustered periodically at the Arkansas Capitol, including last weekend.

I asked Governor Hutchinson if he had the National Guard on standby or had made a call to them to prepare for the coming weekend and inauguration.

I got this response from Katie Beck, his communications director:

“We are watching things very carefully and we have law enforcement support in place in the event that it is needed. At this time there is not a plan to use the National Guard but if circumstances change then that decision will be reevaluated.”

I suspect the level of security at the Capitol Monday when the legislature convenes, where customary security screening is planned at a minimum, might give some indication of whether there’s a heightened alert in Arkansas.

I hope local law enforcement will resist ascribing potential trouble to Antifa. Trumpers led the assault on the Capitol and were themselves among the dead in the carnage.