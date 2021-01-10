Here’s your open line. The daily report on COVID-19 and vaccinations is again running late. Big rise in cases for a Sunday; big rise in active cases; pitiful numbers on vaccinations,

The governor downplays the numbers:

There are 3,330 new COVID-19 cases in AR. These results are higher than last Sunday, but over 2,000 of the new cases are from late reporting of cases from months ago. Regardless, they reflect how this virus impacts all of us. Do your part to help your neighbors.

There’s likely a weekend excuse for the vaccination report, but it is not good.