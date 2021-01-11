Jerome Marcus, an attorney for Donald Trump in a lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, has asked to quit the ongoing case. Alternet reports via Salon:

In Philadelphia, one of the cities where President Donald Trump’s legal team has been making baseless and debunked claims of widespread voter fraud, Trump campaign attorney Jerome Marcus has asked to withdraw from one of the campaign’s Pennsylvania-related election lawsuits. Bloomberg News reporter Erik Larson previously reported the motion. On Thursday in Philadelphia, Marcus told U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond his client “used the lawyer’s services to perpetrate a crime and the client insists on taking action that the lawyer considers repugnant and with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement.” Larson quotes Marcus as saying, “I believe that the filing of that and other cases was used by President Trump yesterday to incite people to violence. I refer specifically to his urging people to come to Washington for a ‘wild’ protest.” Marcus made that request following the violence that occurred on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where a violent mob of far-right Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building hoping to prevent the counting of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. Although a joint session of Congress was delayed and members of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives feared for their safety, it resumed on Wednesday evening — and the Electoral College results were affirmed by Congress. Biden’s inauguration is set for January 20.

Interesting. And I agree with Marcus that the various legal actions helped inspire last week’s riot. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge remains an active participant in legal action submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court challenging expansion of mail absentee voting, as approved by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in interpreting Pennsylvania law. Rutledge, using Arkansas taxpayer money to help Trump and her own run for governor, labors on for the riot-inciter and work that has nothing to do with her office in Arkansas. She should resign.

UPDATE: The U.S. Supreme Court today denied requests in all the cases, including those in which Rutledge is participating, to decide them before inauguration day.