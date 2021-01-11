The Monday coronavirus report shows a typically low number of new cases: 1,268. There’s also a significant drop in currently active cases.
But the state has recorded 38 more deaths and, worst of all, the number hospitalized for COVID-19 jumped by 31, to a new record of 1,371.
I’ll add the summary and the governor’s customary comment when and if they arrive. UPDATE:
Said the governor:
“Today’s report of 31 additional hospitalizations will add to the load of our health care workers. The better news in the new cases are starting to slow somewhat. Let’s work toward a true downward trend.”
He didn’t mention another woeful vaccination report.
Here are the day’s detailed hospital numbers:
Current hospitalizations: 1,371
Total Beds: 8,860
Total Beds Available: 2,000
Total ICU Beds: 1,156
Total ICU Beds Available: 43
Total Vents: 1,104
Total Vents Available: 617
Total Covid patients in ICU: 458
Total Covid patients on vents: 267