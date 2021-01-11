In case you missed it: The Russian hack of federal government agencies included incursions to the Justice Department and federal court records system. Time reports.
… the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts informed federal judicial bodies across the nation that the courts’ nationwide case management system was breached. That potentially gave the hackers access to sealed court documents, whose contents are highly sensitive.
…. Separately, the court office said on its website that “an apparent compromise” of the U.S. judiciary’s case management and electronic case file system was under investigation.
The Department of Homeland Security was scouring the system, it said, and cited a particular risk to sealed court filings, whose disclosure could jeopardize a lot more than active criminal investigations.
A lawyer in Little Rock told me he’d received an alert about this from a federal court in Tennessee. There’s no notice currently on the website for the Eastern District of Arkansas, but this announcement was posted Friday on the website of the Western District of Arkansas:
Notice of Future Changes to Filing of Highly Sensitive Documents
Friday, January 8, 2021
The Western District of Arkansas is currently working on changes to the procedure for filing documents containing highly sensitive information. In order to protect such information to the maximum extent possible, and in accordance with guidance from the Administrative Office of the Courts, future filing of highly sensitive documents will need to be made offline. A General Order outlining expected procedures will be posted on this website when finalized.
Going old school. On paper.