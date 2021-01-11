In case you missed it: The Russian hack of federal government agencies included incursions to the Justice Department and federal court records system. Time reports.

… the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts informed federal judicial bodies across the nation that the courts’ nationwide case management system was breached. That potentially gave the hackers access to sealed court documents, whose contents are highly sensitive.

…. Separately, the court office said on its website that “an apparent compromise” of the U.S. judiciary’s case management and electronic case file system was under investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security was scouring the system, it said, and cited a particular risk to sealed court filings, whose disclosure could jeopardize a lot more than active criminal investigations.