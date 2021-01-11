With Monday’s tally of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at a new record — 1,371 — the Times asked the Arkansas Department of Health for a breakdown of bed and ventilator availability across the state, which it provides by region rather than hospital. (The health department declines to provide specific hospital information, citing state law that prevents it from releasing that data.)

The latest figures, provided this afternoon, indicate that only 41 beds out of the 1,156 available in Arkansas are unoccupied. A total of 469 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, or 34 percent of the total occupied beds.

Advertisement

There are zero ICU beds available in the North Central hospital region, which includes acute care facilities Baxter Regional Hospital in Mountain Home, the White River Medical Center in Batesville and Unity Health in Newport. That region has a total of 74 ICU beds; COVID-19 patients account for 33. Counties in the region include Marion, Baxter, Fulton, Sharp, Searcy, Van Buren, Stone, Izard, Independence, Jackson, Woodruff, White and Cleburne counties.

Only two of the 136 ICU beds in the Arkansas Valley region, which includes acute care facilities Johnson Regional Medical Center in Clarksville and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Russellville, are available. Of those 136 beds, 46 are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Advertisement

There are but 10 of the 451 ICU beds staffed in Little Rock and other cities in the Metro area (Conway, Perry, Faulkner, Pulaski, Saline and Lonoke counties) available. Hospitals in that region have a total of 161 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

In the Northeast region, which includes acute facilities St. Bernards Medical Center and NEA Baptist in Jonesboro, the Great River Medical Center in Blytheville, Forrest City Medical Center and Helena Regional, only four of the region’s 138 beds are unoccupied.

Advertisement

A Northwest Arkansas Healthcare Community COVID-19 update released Friday cited a new record in COVID-19 patients in its major hospitals: 140. Monday’s report from the ADH said there only 15 of the 188 ICU beds in the region, Arkansas, where Washington Regional, Mercy Hospital, Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital are located, were available, and that 65 patients there were in intensive care.

Here’s the full chart ADH provided; note the number of patients requiring ventilation: