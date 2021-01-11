Here is the article of impeachment I just introduced, along with 213 colleagues, against President Trump for Incitement of Insurrection. Most important of all, I can report that we now have the votes to impeach. pic.twitter.com/RaJIjzQSvm — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 11, 2021

House Democrats have introduced an impeachment resolution charging Donald Trump with incitement of insurrection.

Advertisement

If Mike Pence doesn’t agree to a 25th amendment solution to strip Trump of executive power, the resolution could come to a vote Wednesday. Republicans blocked unanimous consent on such resolution today. If a vote fails tomorrow, impeachment will proceed.

I’d like to see a roll call of Arkansas members of Congress.

Advertisement

What I don’t want to hear is any of them saying this is divisive, after four years of poisonous divisiveness on the part of Trump and his enablers. And I most of all don’t want to hear this dare not proceed, lest Trump supporters be angered. Bullying as a political tool is one of the worst elements of Trumpism and needs to be repudiated.