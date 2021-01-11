Truths that can’t be ignored. 1: Trump is one of the greatest presidents in modern history.

2: There was election fraud in 2020.

3: There was far more left of center violence in America than right of center..

4: Trump’s supporters and ideas are here to stay. #arpx #arleg #ARNews — Trent Garner For Senate (@Garner4Senate) January 11, 2021

In the aftermath of the deadly crisis that Trump wrought, I woke up to this.

Facts don’t support 1, 2 and 3. On 4, in Arkansas, he may be closer to the truth.

He should resign, along with Rep. Rick Crawford, Rep. Bruce Westerman and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for deeds encouraging the insurrection.

UPDATE: I’d originally made him a nominee for worst person of the day. He’s won the award outright.

I’m seeing some legislators worried about safety at the Capitol. Buck up and stop cowering. It’s more dangerous in downtown Little Rock on a random day than it is at the Captiol during this made up “insurgency.” Do your job and carry if you want to feel safe. #arpx — Trent Garner For Senate (@Garner4Senate) January 10, 2021