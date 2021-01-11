By
Max Brantley
On
8:57 am

In the aftermath of the deadly crisis that Trump wrought, I woke up to this.

Facts don’t support 1, 2 and 3. On 4, in Arkansas, he may be closer to the truth.

He should resign, along with Rep. Rick Crawford, Rep. Bruce Westerman and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for deeds encouraging the insurrection.

UPDATE: I’d originally made him a nominee for worst person of the day. He’s won the award outright.

