“Cumulus Media, which employs some of the most popular right-leaning talk-radio hosts in the United States, has told its on-air personalities to stop suggesting that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump – or else face termination.”@farhip https://t.co/FHt1H8UJ6f
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 11, 2021
Carl Quintanilla, of NBC, reports on quelling of right-wing election fraud talk on Cumulus radio stations. The Washington Post has a full report.
A Cumulus executive issued the directive on Wednesday, just as Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s election victory and an angry mob of Trump supporters marched on the Capitol, overwhelmed police and briefly occupied the building, terrorizing lawmakers and leading to the deaths of five people.
“We need to help induce national calm NOW,” Brian Philips, executive vice president of content for Cumulus, wrote in an internal memo, which was first reported by Inside Music Media. Cumulus and its program syndication arm, Westwood One, “will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’ ”
Cumulus’ roster of stations in Arkansas includes two talk formats — KFAY in Fayetteville and KARN in Little Rock. I’ve never listened to KFAY, but KARN has plenty of right-wing talk. As recently as Saturday, one of the station’s talkers, Doc Washburn, was still promoting a baseless election fraud claim on his Facebook page.