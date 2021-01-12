Adam Piper, the executive director of the Republican Attorneys General Association, which Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge chaired for two years, has resigned in aftermath of the organization’s role in supporting and promoting a rally and march that ended in last Wednesday’s riot.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke at the rally. Since the deadly ransacking of the Capitol, RAGA and its Rule of Law Defense Fund have issued statements defending the right to assemble to protest Joe Biden’s election, but deploring violence.

No one has yet stepped forward to take responsibility for promoting the event by robocall. Pipe, who was South Carolina presidential campaign manager for Mike Huckabee in 2008, revealed nothing about his role in events when tendering his resignation. He’d also been a campaign manager for South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson, son of U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, the infamous “you lie” heckler of President Obama, echoed Rutledge in saying he knew nothing about nothing related to these events.

Rutledge, a candidate for governor in 2022, has declined to say where she was on Jan. 6, except that it wasn’t in Washington. She has said Trump should not resign but otherwise she has made no comments about the evidence that Trump supporters were responsible for the Capitol violence.