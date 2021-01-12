NEW: A Columbia attorney has filed a formal disciplinary complaint against South Carolina AG Alan Wilson, alleging the Lexington Republican helped fan the flames of insurrection by supporting a lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential electionhttps://t.co/1IHBDkjN4x — Avery Wilks (@AveryGWilks) January 12, 2021

This South Carolina complaint against its attorney general, Alan Wilson, (son of the odious U.S. Rep. Joe “You Lie” Wilson) is worth watching.

Advertisement

Simple reason: Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was in on this lawsuit and others attacking the free and fair election of Joe Biden and thus inflaming the mob that rioted at the Capitol.