Trump on impeachment: “For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our county and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence.” pic.twitter.com/YfHnaogOql — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2021

Donald Trump left for a trip to Texas this morning and in the process whistled at his insurrectionists and exhibited his delusional state.

Asked what is his own role in the Capitol insurrection, Trump responded, “So if you read my speech, and many people have done it, and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, it’s been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 12, 2021

He also apparently didn’t inform a Texas town he was coming.

