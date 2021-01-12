Here’s a good impeachment watch feature from the New York Times.

First gut-check for the fearsome foursome of Republicans in the House from Arkansas will be a vote on a resolution calling on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to strip Trump of presidential power. U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford and Bruce Westerman have been in the sedition lobby on past occasions, whether through supporting a lawsuit to prevent Joe Biden’s election or in Crawford’s vote post-riot to block the Electoral College Vote. Rep. French Hill gave comfort to the mob during the riot by a Tweet (deleted after I called him out on it) raising questions about the validity of the election. And then there’s Steve Womack.

If the resolution fails to prompt Pence to act, and he’s not expected to do so despite being treated like garbage by Trump, a vote for impeachment will come Wednesday. It must be done. In which case, the hearing will be broadcast all day on Arkansas PBS.

Otherwise, Trump’s continued delusion and bullying will carry the day. In his first public appearance today, en route to Texas, he said his post-riot video remarks were “appropriate” and people are very angry about impeachment. In other words, the man who incited a riot suggests there might be another if he’s impeached.

He must go.

I thought the tone of Rick Crawford’s response to a constituent criticizing his actions was interesting. Crawfishing, but not his usual bluster (or that of his staff on the telephone) to constituent criticism.

Thank you for contacting me about the 2020 Presidential Election, the U.S. Capitol riot, and the second Articles of Impeachment against President Trump. I am committed to putting the needs of my constituents first, and it is important that I have a direct line to you and other residents of the First District of Arkansas. Since the election, I have supported President Trump’s mission to ensure every legal vote is counted and see that any potential irregularities are thoroughly investigated. I firmly believe that the media does not decide elections. The U.S. Constitution affords Americans the right to vote in free and fair elections, the hallmark of our democratic society. If we abandon this sacred practice, we abandon the Republic. I believe in the American process, and, therefore, I joined over 100 of my colleagues backing the Texas lawsuit in a brief to affirm for the court, and my constituents, my serious concerns with the integrity of our election system. After these legal challenges fell short, I reviewed the powers of the House, and I voted to support the electoral college certification objections to Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes on January 6th. I want to be clear – this decision was not about President Trump or any single politician. It was not even necessarily about the 2020 election. My decision was to protect the integrity of our future elections. While 2020 may not have turn out the way I desired, the American people have spoken, and Joe Biden will be sworn in as the President of the United States. The actions on January 6 by those who lawlessly and forcefully entered the U.S. Capitol are disgraceful and reprehensible. These actions endangered Members of Congress, their staffs, U.S. Capitol Police officers, and employees at the Capitol. I wholeheartedly believe every American has the right to assemble afforded to them in the First Amendment, but the violence we witnessed was unacceptable, undemocratic, and un-American. Every member of the violent mob deserves to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My prayers are with the families of those who died and those who are injured.

On January 11, the House introduced legislation calling on the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office. Invoking the 25th Amendment is for Cabinet members to decide, not Congress. If this fails, the House will introduce Articles of Impeachment against President Trump. After being presented with the evidence, I will vote with the well-being of the First District as my main priority. Again, I appreciate the time you put into reaching out to me. Please do not hesitate to contact me should you have any additional questions or concerns. Also, I encourage you to visit my website at Crawford.House.Gov to sign up for my e-newsletter and receive regular updates from Washington, D.C, or text me your questions and concerns to (870) 292-6747. Sincerely,



Rick Crawford

Member of Congress

Republicans reportedly are not being “whipped” on either vote. They are free to vote their consciences. Those that have them.