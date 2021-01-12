The group working for sensible gun safety law is exactly right.

When armed mobs are assembling with the intent of overthrowing government, it is no time for the Arkansas legislature to approve legislation that would allow people to shoot first if they “feel” threatened and ask questions of the dead victims later.

Advertisement

Their release today:

Tomorrow at 9:30 a.m., the Arkansas Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on SB 24, a so-called “Stand Your Ground” bill which would embolden vigilantes and extremists to shoot first and ask questions later, weaken gun laws, and make Arkansas less safe, particularly for people of color. The hearing comes as the FBI is warning of further armed demonstrations at the state Capitol in Little Rock after last week’s attempted violent insurrection at the United States Capitol Building. Arkansas gun extremist Richard Barnett was one of the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol and was arrested. In response to the attempted coup, Sen. Bob Ballinger, the sponsor of SB 24, called Black Lives Matter protesters “violent mobs” and defended the attempted coup in Washington, D.C. last week, tweeting “It is repulsive that the party that coddles violent mobs and incorporates them and their behavior into the very fabric of their movement, is so aghast that others would engage in violence because they ‘believe in something.’” In Arkansas, protestors openly carrying firearms gathered at the state Capitol in solidarity with the attempted coup in Washington, D.C.

Ballinger insisted he was just trying to make a point, not endorsing the violence, in his Tweet. But really? Wouldn’t his legislation allow people to shoot others they feel threatened by? Capitol police? Democratic lawmakers? Joe Biden?

Advertisement

Just making a point, Bob.

A better observation about this group’s blood lust is that it is the FIRST order of business in a state facing a pandemic, under-financed state services and no demonstrated record of ANYONE being prosecuted for acting in self-defense. But Ballinger and Trent Garner and the rest of their posse want to be able to plug at will. Careful with your body language when you approach them, particularly those with certain identifying characteristics.