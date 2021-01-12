The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports today on a hearing for Richard “Bigo” Barnett, the 60-year-old Gravette man who preened at a desk in Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. mob attack on the Capitol and proudly boasted on video of taking a letter from her office.

He faced three charges. The complaint against him was amended in one case to include entering a prohibited place with a weapon, specifically a stun gun. That increases the potential maximum penalty to 10 years in federal prison.

The relevant addition to the complaint, with photo accompaniment:

On January 11, 2021, your affiant learned that law enforcement received a tip that in one or more of the photographs of BARNETT seated in Speaker Pelosi’s office BARNETT was carrying a stun gun. Your affiant reviewed the photographs again and determined the tip to be accurate. As seen in the zoomed in box in the photograph below, the ZAP brand is clearly visible on the stun gun tucked into BARNETT’s pants. Based on the brand on the weapon, and its appearance, the weapon appeared to be a ZAP Hike N Strike 950,000 Volt Stun Gun Walking Stick.

Barnett will have a detention hearing Friday.

The court record says he has a pro bono lawyer, Anthony Siano of White Plains, N.Y.