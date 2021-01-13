Governor Hutchinson today announced he was spending $14.7 million in reserve money on a program to enhance workforce development, called Ready for Life.

The idea is to build a database on people with usable skills and create a website to bring elements of the program together. Building this will also be useful to economic development efforts, the governor said.

Education Secretary Johnny Key said the program will help people find appropriate training programs and help businesses find the workers they need. He said it would “fill the gap” between high school, college and careers.