The homicide-encouragement bill known as stand your ground legislation is before the Senate Judiciary Committee today and likely will pass through like corn through a goose, with a similar result.

Opponents expect the bill, which removes a requirement to retreat before shooting in self-defense and allows shooting on perception of threat, to be amended to make it worse.

Sen. Bob Ballinger, a lead sponsor, could provide no example for Sen. Jim Hendren asking whether there’d been a case of wrongful prosecution of someone acting in self-defense. Ballinger said his mom had told him a story along those lines. Specifics? None. Hendren also questioned Ballinger on whether there might be a racial difference in how the laws are enforced elsewhere and didn’t reduce crime. Ballinger essentially said you could find research to prove whatever side you might be on.

Prosecutors, who’ve opposed this legislation in the past, have been scared off the issue this year and didn’t testify. Hendren attempted to get a prosecutor to say whether they could cite a case of prosecution of someone who failed to retreat. He got no answer.

Hendren asked whether news crews that felt threatened at the U.S. Capitol last week could have shot people. “It depends,” Ballinger said.

Sen. Stephanie Flowers testified against the bill as she did in the last legislative session. She became famous for her marks then. She acknowledged a majority of the committee sponsored the bill. She said the bill was not an improvement on existing law, which allows self-defense and requires no retreat in the home.

