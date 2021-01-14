40/29 reports that Arkansas National Guard members will join guard units from other states in Washington next week as part of security for Joe Biden’s inauguration as president.
No details at the moment.
I’d requested information on this from the Guard yesterday after seeing reports that 400 Oklahoma Guard members were to be sent. No response so far.
National Guard news release says the governor approved deployment of 500 soldiers and airmen, primarily from the 142 Field Artillery Brigade in Northwest Arkansas and the 189th Airlift Wing.
They are to depart Jan. 17 and return before the end of January. A news release explained:
The 59th Presidential Inauguration, like all presidential inaugurations, is considered a National Special Security Event. The U.S. Secret Service as the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating, planning, exercising and implementing security for National Special Security Events has requested support from the National Guard. The preparation for a NSSE is a cooperative effort among federal, state and district agencies. Arkansas Guardsmen will work alongside several other states’ National Guard units, the D.C. Metro Police, the U.S. Park Police, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Secret Service.
The requested missions include assistance with Traffic Control and Access Control Points, Traffic Management, Metro Station Security, Crowd Management, Patrol / Watch Stander on outside Fencing, facility security at City Hall / the National Mall, and the Lincoln Memorial among others.
“Being in the Guard is about service. Service to one’s State and their Nation. We’re sending some of our very best to support Inauguration Day activities,” said Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, Arkansas National Guard’s Adjutant General. “Priority No. 1 is to protect people and property, and our Guardsmen are trained very well to do just that.”
The Arkansas Air National Guard’s 189th Airlift Wing based at Little Rock Air Force Base will provide C130H aircraft to transport the Guardsmen to Washington, D.C.