40/29 reports that Arkansas National Guard members will join guard units from other states in Washington next week as part of security for Joe Biden’s inauguration as president.

No details at the moment.

Advertisement

I’d requested information on this from the Guard yesterday after seeing reports that 400 Oklahoma Guard members were to be sent. No response so far.

National Guard news release says the governor approved deployment of 500 soldiers and airmen, primarily from the 142 Field Artillery Brigade in Northwest Arkansas and the 189th Airlift Wing.

Advertisement

They are to depart Jan. 17 and return before the end of January. A news release explained: