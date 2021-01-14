Feds: Man photographed carrying Confederate flag during Capitol riots arrestedhttps://t.co/lJ0DBp0tq3 — THV11 (@THV11) January 14, 2021

Kevin Seefried, a Delaware man, has been arrested for trespassing at the Capitol on Jan. 6 along with his son. Kevin Seefried was photographed carrying a Confederal flag during the riot.

This is good timing for a piece of history I learned today courtesy of Ty Seidule, a retired Army general and author of an acclaimed book, “Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause”

I stumbled across this on a Facebook page created by alumni of Washington and Lee University, my alma mater. They are working to remove Lee from the school’s name and make other changes to encourage diversity on campus and lessen the schools’ appearance as a shrine to a leader of the Lost Cause, who spent his last years as the college president. Seidule now is a visiting professor at Hamilton College. An article he contributed to a college publication following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was republished on the W&L Facebook website and it’s both instructive and relevant.

We are likely to have another discussion of the meaning of flags at the coming Arkansas legislative session, specifically the Confederate reference in the Arkansas flag. Already in the bill hopper is an effort to protect the Capitol grounds monuments to the war to preserve slavery. So here’s what the general had to say: