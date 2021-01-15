I learned today the details on the land Amazon purchased for a distribution center in North Little Rock. I’d reported previously the facility for shipping large items being built there will cost $105 million.

Deeds show an entity called AZ Little Rock AR Landlord LLC, a subsidiary of Sun Trust, bought two parcels totaling 110.14 acres for $2.747 million. That’s just under $25,000 an acre, compared with $40,000 an acre Amazon paid for its distribution center under construction at the Little Rock Port.

The owner will lease the land to Amazon. The sellers were Tulip Farms ($1.739 million for 97 acres) and TRL Properties ($1,008,000 for 13.14 acres).