#JUSTIN: Booking video has been released of Arkansan Peter Stager, the man accused of assaulting a police officer during the #USCapitol riot. https://t.co/Hj8YaStZ0t #ARNews pic.twitter.com/lnAEciiYnY — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) January 15, 2021

Peter Stager, facing a federal charge arising from a video showing him beating a D.C. police officer during the Capitol riot last week, was arrested and booked in the Pulaski County jail last night.

It seems a friendly scene for the handling of an accused cop beater. He tells a drinking story. Calls out to officers to “be safe.” Gives a fist-pump at the end.