By
Max Brantley
On
12:08 pm

PETER STAGER: Booking photo.

Peter Stager, facing a federal charge arising from a video showing him beating a D.C. police officer during the Capitol riot last week, was arrested and booked in the Pulaski County jail last night.

It seems a friendly scene for the handling of an accused cop beater. He tells a drinking story. Calls out to officers to “be safe.” Gives a fist-pump at the end.

