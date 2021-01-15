Attorney General Leslie Rutledge andTwo ha, both announced candidates for governor, issued news releases today about their campaign cash after filing quarterly reports today. Griffin’s in the lead.

His release:

Advertisement

“I am humbled and honored by the historic, record-breaking outpouring of support for our campaign for governor, especially during such uncertain and challenging times. Arkansans want a bold decisive conservative with the experience to lead, and I will be ready on day one: I don’t need training wheels. I will continue to demand the best for Arkansas, so that our kids and grandkids can live, work and raise their families right here at home. Make no mistake, we will win.” Griffin raised $138,975.00 in the fourth quarter. His total raised is $1,817,626.21 since March 3, 2020 and he has $1,746,071.23 cash on hand.

Her release:

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced today a cumulative fundraising haul of more than a million dollars already for her 2022 bid for Governor. Rutledge raised $1,032,855.19 in just the first two quarters of her historic gubernatorial bid to become The Natural State’s first female governor. “I continue to be humbled that amid a pandemic, tumultuous 2020 election cycle and the busy holiday season, that so many would contribute their hard-earned money to advance our shared vision to Make Arkansas First,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “We have already started 2021 with a strong and effective push to raise the funds necessary to win through highlighting my record of accomplishments over the last six years; combined with my vision for the future of our great state.”

Her release then continued with essentially a defense of her spending of taxpayer time and money in political causes around the country. How she will defend spending state time and money to help Donald Trump overturn election losses in other states will be interesting to hear in Circuit Court as she defends the illegal exaction suit filed against her today.

Advertisement