Interesting report from the TomTom Traffic Index, which tracks traffic congestion in major cities worldwide, including Little Rock.,

According to TomTom: Little Rock, a city where the state freeway builders want to spend $1.3 billion on a project supposed to ease congestion on Interstate 30 through the heart of the city (on top of 10s of millions already spent on I-430 and I-630) Little Rock ranks 77th in congestion among the 80 U.S. cities the index tracks. The already-low congestion problem was even lighter this year because of a reduction in traffic linked to the pandemic.

On average, congestion in Little Rock adds 8 percent to the time it takes to reach a destination (12 and 16 percent at the morning and evening rush hours). So a commute that would take 30 minutes on average takes 32.4 minutes because of congestion. Well worth the taxpayers of Arkansas paying $1.3 billion for the 30 Crossing project to shave off a few seconds (though the project WILL cause new congestion on feeder highways and worsen traffic flow on city streets, not to mention create years of construction-related headaches.)

Here’s the detailed Little Rock page, which includes a real-time map of traffic flow and incidents.

A news release notes the figures are based on mobile device data and they put Los Angeles and New York at the top of the congestion list, with traffic slowing commutes by 27 and 26 percent on average. TomTom, based in Amsterdam is in the business of navigation software, maps and traffic information services.