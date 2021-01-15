The Little Rock Police Department issued a statement today about the potential inauguration-related protests here next week.

The Little Rock Police Department, along with other city and state agencies, is aware of potential protests surrounding the upcoming presidential inauguration. After the FBI issued this warning earlier this week, we began coordinating with other municipal, state, and federal agencies to ensure preparedness and vigilance.

Thus far, we have not received any credible threats or reports. Additionally, the City of Little Rock has neither received nor approved requests for permits for protests or other events that may coincide with the inauguration.

As always, the safety of our citizens remains our utmost concern. If any of our citizens hear of or know of any information or plans of any type of criminal activity, please don’t hesitate to call the LR Police Department’s tip line at (501)-371-INFO(4636) or the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI(225-5324).