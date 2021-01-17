The governor wasn’t kidding about heightened security at the Capitol.

Six or seven people with weapons but no banners gathered on the sidewalk in front at noon today, but they were outnumbered alone by a dozen officers arrayed across the front steps. Those officers were not alone.

A State Police cruiser was stationed at each of the barricades that blocked access to the Capitol by street. More were stationed around the grounds. State and city police circled nearby. A bus parked behind the Capitol had the look of a potential paddy wagon.

No need for it so far. When I snapped a photo of one of the armed men out front, he wished me a good day.