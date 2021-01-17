Brian Chilson

A flurry of pardons is expected during Donald Trump’s last hours in office, perhaps including one for himself. And now comes word in the New York Times that, as expected, forces are working on Trump to pardon former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who awaits sentencing on federal bribery and tax charges.

It’s part of a broad story about influence peddling.

As President Trump prepares to leave office in days, a lucrative market for pardons is coming to a head, with some of his allies collecting fees from wealthy felons or their associates to push the White House for clemency, according to documents and interviews with more than three dozen lobbyists and lawyers. The brisk market for pardons reflects the access peddling that has defined Mr. Trump’s presidency as well as his unorthodox approach to exercising unchecked presidential clemency powers. Pardons and commutations are intended to show mercy to deserving recipients, but Mr. Trump has used many of them to reward personal or political allies.

One of the influence peddlers is working for the Hutchinson family. Tim is Governor Hutchinson’s brother. Jeremy is the governor’s nephew. After Jeremy Hutchinson was indicted, Tim Hutchinson joined Bud Cummins, Trump’s campaign leader in Arkansas, in forming a legal defense fund to aid Jeremy Hutchinson. Since he pleaded guilty in a variety of tax fraud, bribery and influence-peddling allegations from his time as a legislator, Cummins has shut down the defense fund. He has been unwilling to talk about activities on Jeremy’s behalf. Cummins is a Trump influencer. Cummins helped free Ted Suhl, convicted of bribing a state official to help his Medicaid-funded mental health services business, with a Trump commutation.

A portion of the Times article is devoted to Brett Tolman, a former federal prosecutor turned lobbyist who has been advising Trump on pardons and commutations. He’s monetized that work, the Times said, by lobbying for “clemency for the son of a former Arkansas senator; the founder of the notorious online drug marketplace Silk Road; and a Manhattan socialite who pleaded guilty in a fraud scheme.”

The Times wrote about Hutchinson: