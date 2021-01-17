Each year, the Saturday before Easter Sunday is recognized as Confederate Flag Day in Arkansas. This bill, if approved, would remove that recognition.https://t.co/9KsQ65XVlT — THV11 (@THV11) January 17, 2021

I was blissfully unaware until I read this on KTHV that Arkansas had a day set aside to venerate a symbol of the fight to preserve slavery.

In this time of growing white nationalism, for which the Rebel flag has become a symbol, this should be a no-brainer. The proposal has bipartisan sponsors, Democratic Rep. Andrew Collins and Republican Sen. Breanne Davis. But wait until the sons and daughters of the Confederacy, and their fellow travelers in the legislature, find out. I mean if you do this, what will be slated for removal next? The similar imagery and the Confederate star on the state flag? Those monuments to slavery on the Capitol grounds?

Filed Friday, this bill couldn’t be simpler.