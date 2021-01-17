U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro already merits expulsion from Congress for voting to block counting of the Electoral College votes and persisting with baseless claims of election irregularities in Joe Biden’s victory.

But a sentence at the bottom of a brief in today’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette adds a new dimension to his seditious behavior.

Advertisement

He was responding mainly to the news that Walmart and other corporate campaign contributors were suspending contributions to members of Congress like Crawford who voted to block the electoral college vote, even after the violent insurrection.

Crawford said he hoped those companies would have “thoughtful discussion about concerns that so many respected members had.”

Advertisement

Respect for Crawford? Gohmert? Etc.? Not here.

Particularly after this stunner of a Crawford quote mid-riot:

Advertisement

On Jan. 6, as law enforcement officials were fighting to regain control in Washington, Crawford said his goal was to “compel” the nation’s high court to reexamine Trump’s election-related legal challenges. “And listen, if today’s action with these rioters didn’t get the Supreme Court’s attention, I don’t know what will,” he told the Democrat-Gazette.

That almost sounds like an endorsement.

‘