There are 976 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Today’s number of cases continues to show an improved trend. Following guidelines really does work. Thanks goes to our pharmacies & hospitals as we begin vaccinating portions of Phase 1-B. This is 2 weeks early.

Wrapping it up here for the Sunday open line with the daily COVID-19 summary; a release on a state trooper injured in a chase, and more photos from Brian Chilson of the tiny band of armed demonstrators at the Capitol today.

State Police reported today:

An Arkansas State Police sergeant sustained impaling injuries last night while pursuing a felony suspect. Sergeant Nick Brown, a 15-year state police veteran, was hospitalized overnight and is expected to be released later today.

Shortly after 9 PM (Saturday, January 16th) Sergeant Brown, while on patrol in Little Rock along Interstate 30, attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle. The driver of the car attempted to flee along Roosevelt Road with Sergeant Brown in pursuit. Near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Springer Street, the suspect driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into the National Cemetery.

While chasing the suspect on foot, Sergeant Brown was injured as he scaled a wrought iron fence. His radio call for help was heard by other state troopers and Little Rock police officers who converged on the cemetery and began to render medical aid to the trooper. Little Rock police later found the suspect and arrested Shaun Eddings, 41, of Malvern.

Eddings is charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, possession of an instrument of a crime, criminal mischief (1st degree), careless and prohibited driving, assault (2nd degree), and use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime.