The 1,109 new cases recorded Jan. 18 is below the seven-day average of 2,274 cases, according to ADH data. pic.twitter.com/Hw028F94QB — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) January 18, 2021

Still awaiting the full summary and governor’s statement, but it appears deaths have risen by another 32.

Hospitalizations down by eight.

Friends in the 1B priority vaccination report getting shots at their pharmacy today. Handling of forms took a little longer than expected but otherwise things went smoothly and they have a follow-up appointment for the second dose.

Lucky them. There is not enough vaccination to go around for all eligible and there are not enough pharmacies signed up to administer it to do vast numbers quickly. Website glitches have been reported and I’ve also heard of people who snagged appointments only to be informed that expected supplies had not materialized.

The hope is that Joe Biden will get this distribution moving. Operation Warp Speed came up with vaccines, but it was woefully deficient in getting the stuff into arms.

The governor and his wife shots today.

UPDATE: The daily report:

Said the governor:

