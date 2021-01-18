From the Arkansas Department of Agriculture comes news that $500 is to be awarded to each of 52 Arkansas schools for creation or expansion of a school garden. Public and private schools, early care and education facilities, and alternative learning environments were all eligible to apply for the grants, which are provided to Arkansas through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. North Little Rock Middle School, the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center, Mann Magnet, Indian Hills Elementary and Pulaski Heights Elementary were among the grant recipients in the Central Arkansas area.

“School gardens provide a hands-on opportunity for children to learn about Arkansas agriculture and where their food comes from. The lessons learned through school gardens have a lasting impact on children, their families, and entire communities,” said Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward.