Something of an open forum has developed on an old Arkansas Blog post on the extension of federal pandemic unemployment assistance.

More than 400 comments have been posted there by people desperate to get the renewed payments and frustrated by the inability to get answers from the Arkansas state government.

I sent several questions to the Commerce Department and its Workforce Services division along with emails of people who’ve written to me.

Today, I got this response from Zoe Calkins, communications director, at Workforce Services. Credit her for responding on a state holiday.

Mr. Brantley, We understand those eligible for the PUA program are anxious to once again begin receiving benefits. DWS is working diligently to implement the changes made to PUA under the recently passed Continued Assistance Act. Necessary guidance on the numerous changes to PUA was provided by the U.S. Department of Labor only a week ago. As we are able to determine our go-live date, we will notify claimants and the public. At this time, we estimate system updates will be complete by early February. Thank you

The law was signed on Dec. 27. The state warned that payments might be delayed by new regulations and the need to update computer systems. The state of Arkansas has had many problems with computer systems. Readers also claim the Labor Department posted guidance to states on Dec. 30 and that they can’t get through to people on the phone at the state agency.