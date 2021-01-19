Governor Hutchison’s weekly briefing on COVID-19 focused on vaccinations.

But there was good news in a relatively small rise in new cases the last 24 hours, along with a drop in the seven-day rolling average of new cases, and a drop in the number of active cases. Hospitalizations haven’t been on an upward trajectory recently. The governor said he was hopeful things were heading in the right direction, but he said new cases were still “significantly high” even if less than they were two weeks ago.

The vaccination situation is improving, the governor said.

He said the state had a new daily high of more than 13,000 doses given, though distribution by chain pharmacies to nursing homes continues to lag. He said he had assurances their work would be completed by the end of the month and some surplus doses may become available for others when the work is done because of a decline in the nursing home population. That surplus could be transferred to others within a week.

Hutchinson said teachers should go to superintendents about vaccine distribution. He referred others newly eligible for shots to the Health Department link to pharmacies offering shots.

The important thing is having vaccinations “permeate” society, Hutchinson said.

Health Director Jose Romero talked of concerns about new strains of the virus. Variants are normal, he said. The state is looking for the rapidly-spreading strain that was first spotted in Great Britain. It hasn’t been confirmed here yet — “it’s just a matter of time,” he said — but eight samples are being tested because they were suspicious. He said the form is far more transmissible.

It can be prevented, he said, by using the familiar precautions — mask, distance, hand washing. But he said there is a concern it could cause another spike in cases and will affect the need for more vaccinations.

Governor Hutchinson encouraged everyone to avoid large gatherings for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 to avoid a spike in cases.

On other topics, Education Secretary Johnny Key announced the development of a website to get added resources to families whose children are going to school remotely but might not be sufficiently supported.

He also said a new round of federal funding can be used to pay for $4.6 million in outstanding claims for COVID emergency leave in the school year ending in 2020. The state has encouraged school districts to use the money they are receiving to continue paying for emergency leave.

Q&A

Might the new, easy-spreading variation of the virus require more restrictions in bars and restaurants? Again, no, because if people follow guidelines it won’t be necessary, the governor said.

Hutchinson acknowledged a supply shortage has led to some shortfalls in meeting demand in some school districts, but he said the program is only two days old and the state is working to coordinate pharmacy and school district needs.

Hutchinson insisted that the distribution was going as well as could be expected given supply, including nursing homes, where patient consent and other obstacles make it a slower process than in the general community.

He is going to the Biden inaugural tomorrow, as previously announced.

Today’s hospital numbers:

Current hospitalizations: 1,265

Total Beds: 8,917

Total Beds Available: 1,920

Total ICU Beds: 1,176

Total ICU Beds Available: 50

Total Vents: 1,116

Total Vents Available: 687

Total Covid patients in ICU: 396

Total Covid patients on vents: 209