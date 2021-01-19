Jerry Green, 40, a Dallas tax preparer, pleaded guilty in federal court in Little Rock today to participating in a scheme that claimed $11.5 million intended to benefit farmers who’d been discriminated against. He’ll be sentenced later.

Green, according to a U.S. attorney’s news release, admitted preparing 82 false tax returns to claim credit provided by the Agriculture Department in settlement of discrimination lawsuits by Black and Hispanic farmers.

Successful claims were awarded $62,500. with $50,000 going to the claimant and $12,500 the IRS. The release said:

Green worked for First Choice Taxes, a tax preparation service. At today’s hearing, Green admitted that he was hired by co-defendant Rosie Bryant to assist with filing false tax returns for Black Farmers Discrimination Litigation claimants. In November 2013, Green opened his own tax preparation business, Jiffy Tax, and met with Rosie Bryant and her sisters, Lynda Charles, Delois Bryant, and Brenda Sherpell, all of whom are now co-defendants in the case. According to statements made at the plea hearing, Green and the four sisters reached an agreement in which Jiffy Tax would prepare fraudulent tax returns for Hispanic Women’s Farmers and Ranchers claimants in exchange for a payment of $550 per fraudulent return. The false returns Green filed totaled $4,615,009. Green and his co-defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2019. In addition to the charges against Green and the four Bryant sisters, the indictment alleges that Little Rock attorney Everett Martindale also worked for the sisters by depositing claim checks into his law firm trust account, issuing a check from that trust account to the claimant, and withholding his attorney fee—which he would then split with the sisters. The sisters and Martindale are awaiting trial, which is scheduled for February 7, 2022.

The government has filed a civil case to forfeit property purchased with money traceable to the scheme.