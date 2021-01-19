A Senate committee today approved Sen. Jane English’s SB 32 to make permanent law the pandemic emergency rule that allowed liquor stores to deliver alcoholic beverages.

Questions were raised about whether grocery stores could use this new law (they can’t) and whether records would be kept of where deliveries were made (yes, an ABC official said, though the law doesn’t specifically say that.)

Deliveries may be made only in wet counties to people age 21 and older. ABC Director Doralee Chandler said agency rules would require keeping records on sales.

The committee today also endorsed Sen Lance Eads’ SB 76 to allow permits for excursion trains that sell alcoholic beverages (when traveling in wet counties).

Also on the agenda today is gun-loving Sen. Bob Ballinger’s SB 59, the so-called Second Amendment Protection Act, to prevent the federal government from regulating the manufacture, assembly and trade of firearms within Arkansas. He asserts the ability under the U.S. Constitution’s 10th amendment to do this. The bill wasn’t discussed because Ballinger wasn’t present.

Other states have passed similar nullification laws. Long-established federal precedent, set in the Little Rock school desegregation case, says states can’t nullify federal law. One such state was Kansas. In 2019, two men seeking to void federal gun convictions got no support from the U.S. Supreme Court when they cited Kansas’s so-called Second Amendment Protection Act. A federal lawsuit has been filed to strike down the Kansas law.