With city offices closed to the public, Little Rock will waive fees for failure to renew annual mobile home permits by Jan. 31.

The release:

The City of Little Rock is wanting to assure residents that they will not be penalized because they have been unable to register their homes before the normal January 31 deadline.

Every year between January 1 and January 31 residents who live in mobile homes register them with the Planning and Development Department. However, due to restrictions still in place to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the city has been unable to issue registration stickers since March of last year. The staff is working to develop a contactless permitting process.

“City facilities remain closed to the public and it is unclear when we will be able to return to normal operations,” said Kevin Howard, the City’s Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department responsible for code enforcement. “We fully recognize that many of our residents are feeling the added financial, emotional and mental strain caused by the pandemic and we want to assure them that we will not be adding permit violations to the list of things they have to worry about.”