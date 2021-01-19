The legislature is redistricted following every Census by a three-member board consisting of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

Last time, Democrats were in charge. It didn’t do them much good thanks to the ensuing red tidal wave unleashed by animus toward the black president with the foreign name.

Now Republicans hold every seat on the board (plus every other statewide and congressional office) and a super-majority in the legislature. So, Democrats will be expected to bend over and say, “Thank you, sir, may I have another?”

Today, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge pushed to the front of the partisan parade with a news conference at the Capitol.

Rutledge announced appointments to lead her “team” on redistricting: former Republican Party chair Doyle Webb and two former Republican legislators, Andy Davis of Little Rock and Doug House of North Little Rock.

They promised compact districts, fairly drawn.

The Census isn’t complete yet. There’s also this:

Governor Hutchinson and Secretary of State John Thurston will have votes, too. And legislators can be expected to seek to fine-tune their districts for electoral advantage. EVERYBODY can’t get what they want. One thing IS sure: Democrats can’t get anything.

One of the first orders of business will be looking for ways to correct Democratic Rep. Ashley Hudson’s win of a West Little Rock House seat in a tight race with Republican Jim Sorvillo. House was on the Pulaski County Election Commission battle lines attempting to prevent that from happening.

Congressional districts will be redrawn by the legislature.