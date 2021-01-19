Robert Laudell Bull, 55, was fatally shot by Perry County law enforcement officers at a residence on Poe Farm Road in Perry County today. No officers were hit in an exchange of gunfire, the State Police said in a news release.

It continued:

Perry County law enforcement officers arrived at Bull’s residence about 9 AM after receiving a report of an individual who had barricaded Poe Farm Road and prevented the drivers of two vehicles from passing the obstruction.

As local deputies and officers approached the home where the suspect of the barricade incident reportedly lived, they were met with gunfire coming from a front window.

The law enforcement officers retreated from the immediate area while awaiting the arrival of an Arkansas State trooper and an Arkansas Highway Police officer.

Approximately 90 minutes later, Bull exited the house unarmed, however, retrieved a shotgun and began firing at the group of officers who returned fire, striking Bull.

Bull’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory along with evidence collected at the shooting scene. The Arkansas State Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to investigate the shooting incident and will prepare an investigative file to be turned over to the Perry County Prosecuting Attorney who will determine whether the use of deadly force by the law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.

Questions relating to the identity of the officers who returned fire on Bull and the administrative status of the officers should be directed to their respective agencies where they are employed.

As required by Arkansas State Police policy, one state trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.