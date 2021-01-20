The House didn’t meet, the Senate met briefly, long enough to approve bills allowing home delivery of alcoholic beverages purchased from retail liquor stores and drink permits for excursion trains that operate in wet counties.

The delivery bill passed 19-9, with six, not voting and one senator excused, roll call here. Train drinks passed 24-3, with seven not voting.

Advertisement

A Senate committee had on its agenda another bill to punish women seeking abortions by making it harder to avoid seeing the required ultrasound, which the doctor will be required to display whether the woman wants to see it or not. The bill by Sen. Cecile Bledsoe does say that it does not “prevent a pregnant woman from averting her eyes or looking away from the ultrasound images required to be provided to and reviewed by the pregnant woman.”

The inauguration prompted the light schedule today. Local police were in evidence in the neighborhood of the Capitol, but when I drove past around noon, I saw a single older man in an overcoat and wearing a MAGA hat standing on the sidewalk at the steps along Woodlane. No other sign of protest.