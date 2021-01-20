By
Max Brantley
On
1:02 pm

ON DUTY: Soldiers from Arkansas’s 142nd Field Artillery Brigade on duty in Washington Tuesday. National Guard photo by Sgt. Dylan B. Parker

The FBI vetted National Guard troops assigned to inauguration dues in Washington and reports emerged that 12 were removed from security duties because of ties to right-wing militia groups or posting extremist views online.

Arkansas sent a Guard contingent from Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas Air Guard provided transportation.

I asked Lt. Col. Brian Mason of the Arkansas National Guard if any  Arkansas Guard members were among the 12. His speedy response:

“No sir.”

 

