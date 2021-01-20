The FBI vetted National Guard troops assigned to inauguration dues in Washington and reports emerged that 12 were removed from security duties because of ties to right-wing militia groups or posting extremist views online.
Arkansas sent a Guard contingent from Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas Air Guard provided transportation.
I asked Lt. Col. Brian Mason of the Arkansas National Guard if any Arkansas Guard members were among the 12. His speedy response:
“No sir.”
