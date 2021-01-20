Change may be coming to Republican membership on the Pulaski County Election Commission, embroiled in partisan controversy for better than a year.

The Pulaski County Republican Committee will meet Thursday and elect people to the party’s two seats on the three-member Election Commission.

Commissioner Kristi Stahr, a state employee, is seeking re-election, as she’d announced, according to an agenda for the meeting. The only other announced candidate is David Scott. I have no biographical information at the moment, but I’m awaiting a response from a state agency lawyer by that name to see if it is he.

Evelyn Gomez, who has been chair of the commission, is seeking the office of 2nd vice-chair of the county committee.

Gomez’s departure from the commission might de-escalate some of the tension between the GOP-controlled commission and the staff, headed by Bryan Poe. The commission is funded and controlled by Democratic County Judge Barry Hyde. The Republicans have complained about Poe and also about a lack of cooperation from the county clerk’s office, headed by Democrat Terri Hollingsworth.

Some mistakes in handling the huge increase in absentee ballots caused by the pandemic further escalated tensions. On one occasion, Gomez shoved Shawn Camp, the no. 2 staff employee. The two Republicans decertified Poe from participating in elections without him being present, presenting his side or being given a list of specific complaints. He’s been on paternity leave.

Dueling complaints have been made to the state Board of Election Commissioners — by Republicans against Poe, the county clerk and others and by For AR People, a grassroots voter participation group, alleging rude treatment by Gomez and partisan activities in commission operation.

Jason Davis, a former Republican member of the commission, recently criticized the action by Stahr and Gomez, saying it was an effort to make the commission a political arm of an effort to win Republican control of county offices, now all held by Democrats.

The Pulaski County Republican Committee, in announcing Thursday’s meeting, said:

The New Year starts a new elections cycle where Arkansas will elect not only a new governor, but a brand new Pulaski County Quorum Court under new district lines. We’re also going to be targeting the incumbents in five county-wide offices including County Judge, Clerk, and Sheriff. But before we do that, Pulaski County must elect its officers for the next cycle at our January PCGOP Meeting on January 21 at the Rockefeller Republican Headquarters at 6 p.m. Make sure to be there as we will also be electing two commissioners to the very important Pulaski County Election Commission as well!

In theory, commissioners are supposed to avoid partisan politics, Gomez has been accused of campaigning for a Republican representative, Carlton Wing, who won re-election by 16 votes.

Republicans in the legislature have plans to make it harder to qualify absentee votes and perhaps will introduce other measures making it harder to vote, such as the existing photo ID requirements. These have been employed successfully across the U.S. by Republican legislatures and a new push for more voter obstacles is underway in Georgia as a result of the huge turnout there that carried the state for Joe Biden and elected two Democratic U.S. senators.

Election fraud is hard for Republicans to allege in Arkansas given the results. I’d guess some Republicans still might use it as an excuse for a handful of losses.