The unfounded conspiracy theories that fueld the Jan. 6 insurrection aren’t going away anytime soon and Fox News seems determined to pour gasoline on the fire.

Business Insider, via Yahoo news, reports on Fox commentators fostering the notion that Democrats were going to force Republicans into Uighur-style “re-education camps.”=

Advertisement

Mike Huckabee was among those pumping the bilge, responding to a Katie Couric appearance on Bill Maher’s show on HBO.

“Is the plan of Couric and others to cram everyone into a digital reeducation camp, or are they gonna set up a concentration camp like that for the Uighur Muslims in communist China to make sure everyone gets reeducated and deprogrammed?” co-host Dagen McDowell asked former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on the 12 p.m. hour of “Outnumbered.”

Couric referred to the big lie about voter fraud and wondered how you could deprogram Trump cultists.

Advertisement

In response to the Couric and Robinson clips, Huckabee dialed up the rhetoric and claimed he knows Trump supporters who are worried about being rounded up by the feds, echoing similar talking points to militia groups and other extremists who were behind the Capitol Siege. “Well I know one thing, all of the Trump supporters are getting Ring doorbells so they can see who’s knocking, because they think it might be some government goon coming to take them away because they voted differently than Eugene Robinson or Katie Couric,” Huckabee said. “This is crazy stuff when people talk like that.”

Business Insider was constrained to note that there is no evidence of such a thing being talked about, much less planned.