Here’s Washington Post coverage of the Joe Biden inaugural, full of talk of unity.

He didn’t say there would not be disagreements, but he said people need not go to war over them.

Good singing, good praying, good poetry and good old empathetic, middle-of-the-road Joe. He seemed like a “very happy old man,” commented the young environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter. Biden would laugh, too, I bet.

Lots of work to be done and Biden got right to it, having assumed the presidential Twitter account.

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

I listened to the event in the old school way, by radio on a long drive.

When the noon hour struck in Washington, I was overcome with emotion — crying with happiness. Hard work lies ahead. We won’t soon, if ever, be rid of the poison left behind. But we can try.