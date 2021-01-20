BREAKING: President Trump departs White House for final time as president. He will travel to Florida instead of attending Joe Biden’s inauguration. https://t.co/L2nNpqT0eB — The Associated Press (@AP) January 20, 2021

It’s not over until 11 a.m. our time. Declassifying Russian investigation documents over the objections of the FBI was one 11th-hour dirty trick. But we can see the end from here.

I think it worth noting the moment the resistance began in earnest, a movement that gets great credit for lasting the four years. The march in Washington on Jan. 21, 2017, was phenomenal, but the turnout in Little Rock was fine, too.

And about that swamp Trump said he was going to drain when he embarked on a four-year orgy of corrupt self-dealing and larded his administration with special interest veterans:

